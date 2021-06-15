Check Capital Management Inc. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.1% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

