Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 3,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.10.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
