Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 3,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.