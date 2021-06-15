Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Cut by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $88,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $690.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $669.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

