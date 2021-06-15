ChainX (PCX) Price Tops $6.43 on Top Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $67.98 million and $616,026.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $6.43 or 0.00016001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00151261 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00181161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00982042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,279.43 or 1.00235527 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,572,475 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

