CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CEVA were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 133.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.48, a PEG ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.73.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

