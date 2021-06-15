Cerity Partners LLC Has $34.50 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,644 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,985,645 shares of company stock worth $619,571,257 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

FB traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $336.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $952.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

