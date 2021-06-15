Cerity Partners LLC Has $19.01 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.95. 69,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,171,472. The company has a market cap of $434.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

