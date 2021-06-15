Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective (up from $313.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.35.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.34. 13,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.97. The stock has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

