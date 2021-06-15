Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LEU opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $365.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 2.64. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $284,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $196,094.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

