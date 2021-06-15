Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,680 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

