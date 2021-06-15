Centersquare Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,266,273 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $20,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 603.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 348,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 299,082 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. 18,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,804. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

