CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE CNP opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.55.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.