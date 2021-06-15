Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 213,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,377. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

