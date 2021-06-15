Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE:CAS traded down C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.29. 556,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,134. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.13. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.8200002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

