Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) versus Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Head to Head Comparison

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 9.53% 17.73% 3.71% Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

75.2% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carriage Services and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $329.45 million 2.07 $16.09 million $1.86 20.29 Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Nebula Caravel Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Carriage Services and Nebula Caravel Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Carriage Services presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.19%. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.66%. Given Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nebula Caravel Acquisition is more favorable than Carriage Services.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Nebula Caravel Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 178 funeral homes in 26 states, and 32 cemeteries in 12 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

