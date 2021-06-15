Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €139.86 ($164.54).

AFX has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €154.15 ($181.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €145.01. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €84.75 ($99.71) and a 52-week high of €154.00 ($181.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion and a PE ratio of 86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

