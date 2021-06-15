CargoX Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $71.01 million and $168,678.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00778196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00084399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.47 or 0.07862819 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

