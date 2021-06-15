Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Capri also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. 1,092,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,336. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

