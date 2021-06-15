Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $887.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $13,951,000. First Washington CORP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $8,125,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $5,444,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $5,069,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $4,093,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

