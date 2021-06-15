CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 250,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,773. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in approximately 214,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

