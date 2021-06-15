CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 250,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,773. CanAlaska Uranium has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
