Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on July 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$45.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.21.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7641925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,273,237 shares in the company, valued at C$84,791,740.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,523.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.98.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

