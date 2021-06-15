Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.77.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $54,001,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

