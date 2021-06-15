Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 4.24. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

