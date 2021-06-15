Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,899 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

