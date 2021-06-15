Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 30,073 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $929.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

