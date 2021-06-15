Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 631 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:DCI opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

