Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $383,000 Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,172 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SLCA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $814.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.