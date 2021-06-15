Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 186,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 258,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

