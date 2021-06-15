Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,938 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE TNL opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

