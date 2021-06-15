Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,782. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,051,438 shares of company stock valued at $95,049,167 in the last three months. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

