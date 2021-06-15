Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the May 13th total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,776. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.