Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BVRDF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$31.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

