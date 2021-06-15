Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Raised to Buy at Cleveland Research

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of BRKR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.72. 610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,617. Bruker has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $74.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

