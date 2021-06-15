BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Up to $77.27

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.27, but opened at $80.33. BRP shares last traded at $80.65, with a volume of 2,286 shares changing hands.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.1074 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

