Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,655,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.91% of Brookline Bancorp worth $174,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.