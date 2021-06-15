Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property REIT has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

