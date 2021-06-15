Brokerages Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $92.50

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.91. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,650. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.