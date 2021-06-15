Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) PT at $92.33

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,433,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

