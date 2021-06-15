Brokerages Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) PT at GBX 282

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 282 ($3.68).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LON:TSCO traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 231.55 ($3.03). The company had a trading volume of 21,858,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,466,664. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.95. The firm has a market cap of £17.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

In other news, insider Thierry Garnier purchased 15,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £33,900 ($44,290.57). Also, insider Steve Golsby purchased 8,608 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,647.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

