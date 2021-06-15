Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Target Price at €51.41

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.41 ($60.48).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHIA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

