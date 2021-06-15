Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT at $16.90

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRUFF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

