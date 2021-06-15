Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post sales of $72.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $72.60 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $53.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $266.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $268.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $299.37 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $304.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. 79,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $412.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.05. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.