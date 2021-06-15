Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.98. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of ($1.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 151.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.66. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.