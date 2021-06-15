Brokerages Expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.73. AECOM posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 681,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

