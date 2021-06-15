Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report sales of $561.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $580.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $349.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. 6,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

