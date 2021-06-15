Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marchex during the first quarter worth $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex during the first quarter worth $4,360,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 1,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,356. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

