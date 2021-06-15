Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Getty Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $33.85. 2,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

