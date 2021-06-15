Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Getty Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $33.85. 2,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.