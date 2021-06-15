Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.