Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $491.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $475.83 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

