Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after buying an additional 2,641,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after buying an additional 935,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after buying an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,621,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $996,800. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

